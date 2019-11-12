NFL News

Seattle Seahawks 27-24 San Francisco 49ers: Hawks' Myers hands 49ers first loss of season

Last Updated: 12/11/19 6:50am

Kicker Jason Myers was carried off the field after making the winning 42-yard field goal in overtime to give the Seahawks a 27-24 win over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers
Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime as the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season with a 27-24 victory.

Myers gave Seattle (8-2) their second straight overtime win after Russell Wilson got the Seahawks into position with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-three.

After being iced by a timeout, Myers delivered one week after missing two field goals and an extra point, putting Seattle right in the thick of the NFC West race with San Francisco (8-1).

The Seahawks blew a chance to win the game on the opening possession of overtime when Wilson was intercepted at the four by Dre Greenlaw.

It was Wilson's second interception of the season and just the second red-zone interception in overtime in the last 25 years, with Jacoby Brissett having the other in 2017 against San Francisco.

Greenlaw returned it 47 yards to the Seattle 49 and the Niners moved the ball 20 yards before McLaughlin missed badly to the left on a 47-yard attempt. McLaughlin had made his first three field goals after being signed earlier in the week when Robbie Gould went down with a quadriceps injury.

The teams then traded punts, the Seahawks took over at their 36 with 1:25 remaining and drove for the winning score.

