NFL Plays of the Week! Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry

2:59 Jump-passes, tipped sideline catches and electric runs feature in this week's top NFL plays Jump-passes, tipped sideline catches and electric runs feature in this week's top NFL plays

Watch the Week 10 Plays of the Week!

Lamar Jackson's Madden-like, juking, spinning touchdown was the highlight of another thrilling Sunday of NFL action, but there were plenty more outstanding plays.

In his return after a dislocated kneecap, Patrick Mahomes looked back to his best as he tossed a stunning mid-air pass to Mecole Hardman who raced to the end zone for a Chiefs' score.

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals' receivers made plenty of plays on Sunday, including Christian Kirk streaking for a 69-yard touchdown - his second of three - and Larry Fitzgerald hauling in an amazing bobbling grab on the sideline.

Derrick Henry also proved his speed on a long touchdown run, while Marcus Peters was at it again with a long pick-six for the Baltimore Ravens.

Watch all of these plays and more by clicking on the video at the top of the page!