NFL Plays of the Week! Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry
Last Updated: 12/11/19 10:28am
Watch the Week 10 Plays of the Week!
Lamar Jackson's Madden-like, juking, spinning touchdown was the highlight of another thrilling Sunday of NFL action, but there were plenty more outstanding plays.
In his return after a dislocated kneecap, Patrick Mahomes looked back to his best as he tossed a stunning mid-air pass to Mecole Hardman who raced to the end zone for a Chiefs' score.
Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals' receivers made plenty of plays on Sunday, including Christian Kirk streaking for a 69-yard touchdown - his second of three - and Larry Fitzgerald hauling in an amazing bobbling grab on the sideline.
Derrick Henry also proved his speed on a long touchdown run, while Marcus Peters was at it again with a long pick-six for the Baltimore Ravens.
Watch all of these plays and more by clicking on the video at the top of the page!