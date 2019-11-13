New York Jets stick with Adam Gase as head coach for 2020 season

Adam Gase has a 25-33 record as a head coach in the NFL

The New York Jets are sticking with head coach Adam Gase in 2020, despite their poor results in the first half of this season.

The Jets are last in the AFC East and improved to 2-7 after Sunday's 34-27 win over the New York Giants.

Franchise CEO Christopher Johnson informed the team last week that he was standing by Gase and called an impromptu news conference on Wednesday to explain his decision.

"We are not where we thought we would be," Johnson said. "It's exceedingly frustrating. But I'm here watching this team, by the way every day, and coaches, every day, getting better.

Gase has received the backing of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

"The thing that's been so encouraging is there's never been a moment of finger pointing. There's never been a moment where somebody casts blame on somebody else.

"With that I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches. Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam (Darnold). He has Joe's (general manager Joe Douglas) trust. He has my trust. He's a good man. He's a good coach."

Speaking after their victory over the Giants, quarterback Sam Darnold expressed his support for Gase: "He's great. There's no flinch in him. I think that kind of ripples throughout the team.

"When you've got a head coach that's just going to continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, that's a really good thing."

Gase was hired as head coach in January by former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan after being released by the Miami Dolphins, who finished the 2018 regular season 7-9. Maccagnan was fired in May, with Joe Douglas named as his successor.