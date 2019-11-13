San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders suffers cartilage damage in Seattle Seahawks loss

Emmanuel Sanders is a doubt for San Francisco 49ers home game against the Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has announced Emmanuel Sanders sustained cartilage damage in his ribs during Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The wide receiver tried to play through the injury sustained early in the game but went to the locker room soon after the second quarter started and did not return, finishing with two catches for 24 yards.

After X-rays at Levi's Stadium on Monday night proved to be inconclusive, Sanders had an MRI scan the following morning with Shanahan confirming the diagnosis.

"He'll be day-to-day and probably end up being a game-time decision," Kyle Shanahan said.

"Emmanuel was out there battling and tried to go a few more series longer but he had to go out. Other guys came in and some guys stepped it up at times. We just didn't have the consistency there."

Sanders spent the last five seasons with the Denver Broncos, totalling 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns across 78 games and earning Pro Bowl honours in 2014 and 2016 as well as winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

He made 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Broncos this season before transferring to the 49ers last month.

George Kittle is also currently struggling with injury for the San Francisco 49ers

He has 13 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in three games with the 49ers so far and is now a doubt for Sunday's home against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers (8-1) are already facing a shortage of receivers after also losing tight end George Kittle, who was injured ahead of the Seahawks defeat due to knee and ankle injuries.

According to Shanahan, Kittle's status is unchanged: "They're our two best playmakers, so it definitely takes a toll,"

The 49ers also announced defensive lineman Ronald Blair is out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee.

The fifth-year player made 21 tackles and three sacks in a key reserve role over nine games.