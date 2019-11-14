Inside The Huddle podcast: Ravens special, MVP race and Week 11 preview

Neil Reynolds is joined by Jeff Reinebold, Brian Baldinger and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams for this week's edition of Inside the Huddle.

Neil is joined by Ravens DT Williams to talk about his team's red-hot start, his dancing and watching Lamar Jackson up close!

Then, he is joined by the owner of 'Baldy's Breakdown's' to talk about the Colin Kaepernick workout news and Dwayne Haskins starting in Washington.

Neil and Brian also break down the playoff and MVP races, and preview Week 11 with Jeff.

DOWNLOAD HERE