Colin Kaepernick: NFL 'disappointed' as quarterback moves tryout at short notice

Kaepernick pictured smiling during his tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the NFL, quarterback Colin Kaepernick moved his scheduled tryout at the last minute on Saturday, away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school where media could attend.

The former starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers is seeking a return to the NFL three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport.

He has contended that teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests, which US President Donald Trump criticised as unpatriotic and disrespectful.

The NFL said it had arranged the tryout so clubs could evaluate the 32-year-old's talent, but Kaepernick's representatives accused the league of not acting in a forthright manner in organising the workout.

"From the outset, Mr Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one," they said in a statement.

"Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr Kaepernick's representatives."

Kaepernick drew criticism from some corners for kneeling during the anthem prior to games

The statement said Kaepernick had requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it but the NFL had denied the request.

The NFL said it was informed of Kaepernick's decision 30 minutes before the workout was to begin and that the new venue was "more than an hour away from" the Falcons' training facility.

"We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout," the league said in a statement, saying it had made considerable effort to work cooperatively with Kaepernick's representatives.

"Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the league. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club," the statement added.

Representatives from at least 25 of the NFL's 32 teams had been scheduled to attend the workout, which attracted widespread media interest.

Protesters and supporters had waited for Kaepernick outside the facility.

One protester, waving a US flag, held a sign that said "Colin Kaepernick un-American Loser. Get out of my town".

Supporters included one follower wearing a Kaepernick jersey and displaying a sign that read "I'm with Kap".