George Kittle returns to San Francisco 49ers practice

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice on Thursday for the first time in three weeks, with his status for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers still up in the air.

Kittle has not practiced and has missed two games since he came away from an October 31 game against the Arizona Cardinals with left knee and ankle injuries.

The 26-year-old took a helmet to his left knee on the first play from scrimmage, but continued to play, catching six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Kittle was wearing a blue non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice, and was officially listed as limited.

Also limited and practicing in a non-contact jersey was wide receiver Deebo Samuel after he came away from Sunday's victory over the Cardinals with a shoulder injury.

Kittle, in his third season, has 46 receptions for 541 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. His 1,377 receiving yards last season were a single-season record for a tight end.

Samuel has 38 receptions for 473 yards and one TD in his rookie season. He was a second-round draft pick out of South Carolina.

Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) joined Kittle and Samuel in getting in a limited session after missing Wednesday's practice.

Left tackle Joe Staley (finger), running back Matt Breida (ankle), defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and kicker Robbie Gould (right quad) all remained sidelined.