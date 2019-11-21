NFL turn down Myles Garrett's appeal for suspension handed down after Browns-Steelers melee

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has failed to overturn the indefinite suspension handed down by the NFL for his role in the melee at the end of Thursday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett was suspended without pay following his on-field attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, during which he hit Rudolph on the head with his own helmet.

"Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, have reached their decisions on the discipline appeals for Myles Garrett and Maurkice Pouncey following last week's Pittsburgh-Cleveland game," the NFL said via a statement on Thursday.

"Thrash has upheld all discipline issued to Myles Garrett.

"Brooks has reduced the suspension of Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two games and upheld the $35,096 fine."

Steelers center Pouncey received his suspension for punching and kicking Garrett during the melee.

'Malicious, wild and unfounded allegation'

Garrett alleged during his hearing that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the melee, an accusation Rudolph denied.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

"He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals."

Rudolph told reporters on Wednesday he did not say anything to provoke Garrett. Rudolph's attorney, Timothy M. Younger, responded to ESPN after the allegations were reported.

"According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason's uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension.

"This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett," Younger said.

"The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment."

The incident started after Rudolph dumped off a short pass. After getting knocked down, Rudolph appeared to grab at Garrett's helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and, with Steelers' offensive linemen attempting to intervene, hit the quarterback in the head with it.

Rudolph, who missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens, was not injured.