Larry Ogunjobi loses appeal for role in Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers melee

Larry Ogunjobi misses Cleveland's game with Miami this weekend

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi has lost his appeal against a one-match ban for his role in the melee at the end of Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His suspension was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash and Ogunjobi will now sit out Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

He will, however, be available for Cleveland's rematch with Pittsburgh on December 1.

1:05 Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett admits he made a mistake by hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett admits he made a mistake by hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his helmet

Ogunjobi appeared to push Mason Rudolph to the ground after the Pittsburgh quarterback was struck on the head with his own helmet by Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who has been suspended indefinitely without pay, has also had his appeal heard with a decision expected later this week.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is also waiting to discover the outcome of his appeal, having been hit with a three-game suspension after coming to Rudolph's defence before punching and kicking Garrett while the defensive end lay under a pile of players in the end zone.