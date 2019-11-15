Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph with quarterback's own helmet

1:40 Watch the incident between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph here Watch the incident between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph here

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is facing a lengthy ban after striking Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph over the head with the quarterback's own helmet.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet before hitting him with it in the final seconds of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers at the FirstEnergy Stadium, sparking a brawl between the two teams.

0:44 Baker Mayfield says Garrett's actions on Thursday night were inexcusable Baker Mayfield says Garrett's actions on Thursday night were inexcusable

Along with Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected from the game for their part in the fight.

Pouncey said after the game that Garrett "could have killed" Rudolph.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Garrett's actions were "inexcusable" and, speaking after the game, the 2018 NFL Pro Bowler was in agreement.

1:05 Garrett was regretful speaking to reporters after Thursday's incident Garrett was regretful speaking to reporters after Thursday's incident

"I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it," Garrett told reporters. "It's gonna come back to hurt our team.

"The guys who jumped in to the scrum... I appreciate my team having my back but it should never get to that, it's on me."

When asked if the incident overshadowed Cleveland's win, Garrett said: "A win is a win. I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in eight seconds."

5:52 Highlights of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Highlights of the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium

Pittsburgh's Rudolph was less than impressed by Garrett's behaviour after the defeat.

"Not in my years. I thought it was cowardly and pretty bush league," Rudolph said. "I'm fine and good to go."

Pressed on whether Garrett should be banned, Rudolph replied: "I don't know what the rules are. I know it's bush league and he is a total coward... It's OK, I'll take it. I'm not going to back down from no bully. We will see what happens."