Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet attack on Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely without pay and will not feature in the NFL again this season after he struck Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph over the head with the quarterback's own helmet.

Although the Cleveland Browns salvaged their season with a 21-7 win over the Steelers, the match was marred by the incident in the final seconds of the game when defensive end Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at him, striking his head before a mass brawl ensued.

The Browns and the Steelers have been fined $250,000 (£194,000) each following the brawl, while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game for their part in the fight.

"Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely - at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason - and must meet with the commissioner's office prior to a decision on his reinstatement," the NFL said in a statement.

"Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon."

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam added: "We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game.

"There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization.

"We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Myles Garrett has been a good team-mate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions."

Pouncey said after the game that Garrett "could have killed" Rudolph.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Garrett's actions were "inexcusable" and, speaking after the game, Garrett was in agreement.

"I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it," Garrett told reporters. "It's gonna come back to hurt our team.

"The guys who jumped into the scrum... I appreciate my team having my back but it should never get to that, it's on me."

When asked if the incident overshadowed Cleveland's win, Garrett said: "A win is a win. I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in eight seconds."