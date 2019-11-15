NFL players react to Myles Garrett's helmet swing at Mason Rudolph

1:40 Myles Garrett was ejected for taking off Mason Rudolph's helmet and swinging it at him and now faces a lengthy suspension Myles Garrett was ejected for taking off Mason Rudolph's helmet and swinging it at him and now faces a lengthy suspension

Current and former NFL players have had their say about Myles Garrett's helmet swing at Mason Rudolph on Thursday night.

Although the Cleveland Browns salvaged their season with a 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the game was marred by the incident in the final seconds of the game.

Browns defensive end Garrett ripped Steelers quarterback Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at him, striking his head before a mass brawl ensued.

Many NFL players - current and former - watching the game voiced their opinions on social media.

He’s done for the rest of the year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

I have no idea what I just saw on TNF w/ @MylesLGarrett ? How in the world can u be so unaware? How can u allow ur emotions to go unchecked & swing a helmet at another player’s head (who’s helmet u tore off to hit him with)? Im physically upset right now & I was watching on TV! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 15, 2019

I have seen players hit with helmets at practices. This is the first I’ve ever seen in game. Myles Garrett needs to be done for an extended period of time. No pay, and heavy fines! His final action were inexcusable, but anyone who implies it’s anything more than that is wrong! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 15, 2019

That’s assault at the least... 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should not be allowed to play another snap this season — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 15, 2019

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

Btw.....anyone who’s saying that what Myles Garrett did isn’t assault is playing themselves! I love the physical nature of the game like the next person but he could’ve killed that man with that helmet — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 15, 2019

Along with Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected from the game for their part in the fight and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, every player involved in the "heinous" incident will be under review for possible suspensions.

Garrett could be facing unprecedented action by the league after his actions in a prime time game. ESPN's Kevin Seifert pointed out the longest suspension for an on-field incident in league history is five games, when Albert Haynesworth stomped on an opponent's head in 2006. Garrett will be facing a lengthy ban.

The Browns and Steelers meet again in Pittsburgh on December 1.