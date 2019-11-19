Antonio Brown apologises to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for 'drama'

Antonio Brown was released less than two weeks after joining the Patriots

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has apologised to the team's owner Robert Kraft for "the bad media" and "drama".

The 31-year-old began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on September 7. He then joined the Patriots but played just one game before being released on September 20.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Brown wrote: "Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!

"All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama !

"Thank you sincerely AB."

The four-time All-Pro star is currently under investigation by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

His former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in September accusing him of sexually assaulting her on a number of occasions. Brown denies the allegations.

He reportedly met with the NFL last week to discuss the allegations against him, but no decision has been made on his possible return.

ESPN say he has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and the Patriots as he seeks nearly $40m in lost salary and bonuses