Dallas Cowboys 9-13 New England Patriots: Tom Brady throws only touchdown as Patriots win

The New England Patriots' number one defense held the Dallas Cowboys' top-ranked offense without a touchdown for the first time this season as the edged a low-scoring clash 13-9.

Dallas (6-5) had a chance to take the lead late on but, facing fourth-and-11 at their own 25-yard line in the final two minutes, Dak Prescotts 20-yard completion to Amari Cooper was called back as incomplete after an official review.

The Patriots (10-1) struggled to move the ball on offense for the second week running but, much like their win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, they did just enough to get the job done.

Tom Brady tossed a first-quarter touchdown pass to rookie NKeal Harry as the 42-year-old quarterback finished 17 of 37 for 190 yards and that scoring strike. Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 93 yards.

Dallas too struggled to move the ball for most of the game. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 21 times or 86 yards, but the Cowboys converted just two of 13 third downs.

Prescott finished 19 of 33 for 212 yards and an interception, Stephon Gilmore with the pick that set up a Nick Folk field goal to put the Patriots 10-0 up in the second quarter. Prescott's pass was intended for Cooper, who was held without a catch for the first time as a member of the Cowboys.

It was one of a series of miscues from the Cowboys early on in the game, with Brett Maher missing a 46-yard field goal - one of a number of misses from both kickers in brutal weather conditions - and then a blocked punt setting up New England's touchdown.

Maher was successful from 46 and 27 yards in the second quarter to make it 10-6 at half-time, while Folk fired through from 42 yards to put the Patriots up by seven after a series of punts to start the second half.

Dallas finally found some offense in the fourth quarter when Prescott connected with Randall Cobb for a 59-yard gain to move the Cowboys down to the New England 25-yard line.

The drive stalled at the Patriots 11-yard line and the Cowboys settled for a 29-yard field goal by Brett Maher rather than try to tie the game up.

The Cowboys would get the ball back in the final two minutes, but Prescott's incompletion to Cooper after review ended their possession and the game as the clock ran down.

Dallas host the Buffalo Bills as part of Thanksgiving on Thursday night, while New England next travel to Houston to take on the Texans before returning home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.