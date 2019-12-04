Eli Manning 'very likely' to start for New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

Eli Manning has been told to be ready by his coaches

Eli Manning lost his starting role after Week 2, but New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says it is "very likely" the quarterback will be back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

With starter Daniel Jones suffering from a "moderate high ankle sprain", Shurmur signalled the return of the Giants' long-time starter.

The NFC East clash concludes our Week 14 coverage on Sky Sports, with the Giants (2-10) looking to overturn their considerable losing streak and avoid matching the longest losing run in the team's history.

Manning had started 244 of the previous 246 games for the Giants before he was benched this season. He completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those two games.

Eli Manning: “I talked to the coaches yesterday and they said to be ready. I’ve been preparing to go” — New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2019

The 38-year-old won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was the top overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The Giants acquired Manning from the San Diego Chargers on draft day for Philip Rivers.

The injured Jones sparkled in pre-season to set up a potential in-season conflict with Manning. The Duke product was 29-for-34 passing for 416 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions over four pre-season games.

Jones won his first two games as a starter, but the Giants have lost the last eight since. He has thrown for 2,374 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and was injured in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He was not available for practice on Wednesday but Shurmur has confirmed Jones will not need surgery and that the injury will heal with time and rest.

Running back Saquon Barkley missed three games with a similar, but more severe, injury earlier this season.