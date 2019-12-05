Inside The Huddle podcast: Ron Rivera firing, who might be next and Week 14 preview

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold are joined by former NFL scout, now NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks for this week's edition of Inside the Huddle.

Neil, Jeff and Bucky react to Ron Rivera's firing as Carolina Panthers head coach and discuss who could be next in line to lose their job as Black Monday approaches.

The team also preview what promises to be a fascinating Week 14 as the race to the playoffs continues.

