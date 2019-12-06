Dallas Cowboys 24-31 Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky throws for three touchdowns

8:12 Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys' clash with the Chicago Bears in Week 14 of the NFL Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys' clash with the Chicago Bears in Week 14 of the NFL

Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears' 31-24 victory over Dak Prescott and the slumping Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field.

Trubisky finished 23 of 31 for 244 yards and three touchdown passes as well as running in for one himself to help Chicago improve to 7-6.

Prescott meanwhile completed just 27 of 49 pass attempts for 334 yards and one touchdown in what proved another untimely blow to the Cowboy's playoff hopes.

In a matchup between disappointing teams that made the playoffs last season, the Bears came away with their fourth win in five games after dropping four in a row. The Cowboys (6-7) have lost seven of 10 since a 3-0 start.

Mitchell Trubisky has bounced back from a difficult period to lead the Bears to a three-game winning streak

"I think it shows we're resilient," Trubisky said.

"We stick together. We believe in each other even when nobody else believes in us. It's a special group in that locker room. We just want to keep this feeling going."

Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line by matching a season-high for touchdown throws and set one with 63 yards rushing. That included a 23-yard scoring dash early in the fourth quarter to make it 31-14.

Allen Robinson caught two touchdown passes and Anthony Miller had one as Chicago tied a season scoring high.

Trubisky faked and weaved for a 23-yard touchdown

On defense, Khalil Mack had a sack, but linebacker Roquan Smith left the game with a pectoral injury on the opening drive, with coach Matt Nagy admitting it didn't look good for the second-year Georgia product.

Still, the Bears took out the NFC East leaders after beating the struggling Detroit Lions twice and New York Giants in recent weeks.

Nagy said: "We went through that four-game stretch. It was difficult in a lot of different ways.

"Everybody's seeing what type of people we have on this football team. No one's flinched. We've pulled together. We've become even tighter."

Slump continues

Prescott is pressured by Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd

Facing a top-10 defense for the third week in a row, the Cowboys once again couldn't get their high-powered offense going.

"I can't put a finger on it," said the NFL's passing leader Prescott.

"I wish I could right now. If I could, we wouldn't be in this situation, we would be getting over this and out of this slump, but that's the most frustrating part, we have the skill level, we have the players, we have the chemistry at times, but we're not playing together as a team, complementary enough when we need to, and we need to figure it out."

Alongside Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 81 yards - his fifth straight game under 100 - and two scores.

Michael Gallup had 109 yards receiving and Amari Cooper caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, but the Cowboys lost their third straight. They lead Philadelphia by a half-game in the division.

"I know we have the right pieces in place, right players, right talent. Just about doing it instead of talking about it," Cooper said.

Taking control

1:12 Hear what Trubisky had to say after leading the Bears to their seventh win of the season Hear what Trubisky had to say after leading the Bears to their seventh win of the season

Kept out of the end zone in a 13-9 loss at New England two weeks ago and then held to two touchdowns in falling 26-15 to Buffalo on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys went 75 yards for a score on the game's opening possession. Elliott lunged in from the 2 to cap a 17-play drive.

Jourdan Lewis then intercepted Trubisky's pass with a neat play near the left pylon, dragging his left foot. He was initially ruled out of bounds, but the call was overturned by a replay review.

But it was all Bears after that.

Robinson finds the endzone for the Bears

Chicago tied it early in the second quarter when Trubisky hit Robinson with a five-yard pass and took a 10-7 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Eddy Pieiro. Dallas' Brett Maher then missed a 42-yarder wide right.

The Bears added to the lead in the closing seconds of the half with Trubisky's eight-yard pass to Robinson, and Miller's 14-yarder in the third made it 24-7.

"I think we stayed ahead of the chains, we scored early, we were able to get the run game going," said Robinson.

"All aspects of our offense were working today. We were able to keep them off balance.

For kicks

Maher is 20 for 30 on field goals this season after going one of two. The 10 misses are more than any other NFL kicker has had in a season the past four years.

Next up for the Cowboys is a meeting at home to the Los Angeles Rams (7-5), while the Bears are due to visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.