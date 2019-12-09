Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Buffalo Bills: Lamar Jackson throws for three touchdowns as Ravens secure playoff spot

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has 1,017 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns so far this season

The Baltimore Ravens became the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the AFC after beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17.

Lamar Jackson completed 16 of 25 for 145 yards and three touchdowns to help the Ravens improve to 11-2, putting them in pole position for a crucial first-round bye.

The MVP candidate was, however, limited to just 40 rushing yards from 11 carries - his lowest since Baltimore's first game of the season against the Miami Dolphins. Nevertheless, he is now just 23 shot of breaking the single-season record for rushing yards from a quarterback set by Michael Vick back in 2006.

Buffalo, who slipped to 9-4, were frustrated on offense as quarterback Josh Allen went 17 of 39 for 146 yards and one touchdown as well as being sacked six times on the night.

The Bills remain in the Wild Card places along with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5), with both under pressure from the Tennessee Titans (8-5) following their 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders (6-7).

Allen was sacked by Josh Bynes on the Bills' second offensive drive of the game

Three drives passed before the first points were on the board, Justin Tucker kicking a 36-yard field goal after the Bills defense had worked well to hold the Ravens following three runs for positive yardage from Mark Ingram.

Another Ravens drive was thwarted later in the first quarter when Jackson was sacked for a loss of six yards, before Allen fumbled on the third play of the subsequent drive, allowing Matthew Judon to recover at Buffalo's 26.

A five-play drive that had moved into the second quarter was capped by the first touchdown of the night as Jackson found tight end Nick Boyle for a three-yard score, before Tucker added the extra point.

The Bills responded with their first points of the game but could only turn an 11-play 55-yard drive into a 36-yard Stephen Hauschka field goal.

Defense became a familiar theme and continued on the next drive when Jackson was intercepted by Tremaine Edmunds at the Ravens' 46 on a pass intended for Willie Snead. Once again though the Bills failed to capitalise after Jaylon Ferguson sacked Allen for a loss off seven, forcing the hosts to punt on fourth-and-17.

A 47-yard Hauschka field goal narrowed the margin in the final minute of the half, only for Jackson to throw a deep pass left to tight end Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard touchdown, Tucker again making no mistake with the extra point.

Buffalo could only hit back with a 48-yard Hauschka field goal despite having seen Allen respond to being sacked on the first play of the drive by connecting with Isaiah McKenzie for a 24-yard pickup on a screen pass and then firing to John Brown for another 18-yard gain.

Six scoreless drives followed before the Ravens were back in the endzone courtesy of Jackson's four-yard pass to Snead, setting up another Tucker kick.

The Bills this time found a reply along with the help of back-to-back penalties against Baltimore in a seven-play 78-yard drive ending in Allen passing to Cole Beasley for a three-yard touchdown. They were then successful in their two-point conversion attempt, Allen again finding Beasley in the left corner of the endzone with seven minutes remaining.

Having forced the Ravens to punt on their next possession, the Bills had an opportunity to draw level however saw their 12-play 56-yard drive amount to nothing as Jackson kneeled victory.

The Ravens are due to host the New York Jets (5-8) next time out, while the Bills visit the Steelers.