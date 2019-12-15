Joe Burrow breaks records in Heisman Trophy win

Joe Burrow won the most points in Heisman Trophy history, beating O.J. Simpson's record from 1968

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow has been named Heisman Trophy winner for 2019.

The 23-year-old claimed the award on Saturday night in a record-breaking landslide, becoming the first LSU Tigers player to bring college football's most prestigious award to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 60 years.

Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 per cent of all the first-place votes available.

Congratulations to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner! #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/qFLpTCowEs — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 15, 2019

He also set a record for percentage of points available received with 93.8, breaking the mark of 91.6 per cent set by Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.

Burrow was named on 95.5 per cent of all ballots, breaking the record of 95.2 per cent set by Oregon's Marcus Mariota in 2014.

Burrow's margin of victory of 1,846 points broke the record of 1,750 set by O.J. Simpson of Southern California in 1968.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State was fourth.

Burrow in action for LSU Tigers

Burrow thanked his offensive line first as he held back tears after accepting the award.

"I couldn't have done it without them," Burrow said before thanking his receivers and the rest of his team-mates.

Burrow is the fourth-consecutive QB to win the trophy, while the former Ohio State backup is also the third Heisman winner in a row to have transferred during his college career.

"My journey, I wouldn't have traded it for anything in the world," Burrow added.