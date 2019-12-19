Jacksonville Jaguars sack Tom Coughlin after player complaints

Tom Coughlin was quickly let go after player complaints were revealed

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired executive vice-president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

Coughlin, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories as head coach in 2007 and 2011, had been in the role since 2017.

It was his second stint with Jacksonville, the expansion franchise he helped build from the ground up in the mid-1990s.

The decision from the Jaguars owner, Shahid Khan, has come swiftly after the NFL Players Union highlighted that more than 25% of player grievances filed in the last two years have been against the Jaguars.

The scathing letter from the NFLPA also suggested that its members could stay away from the franchise in future.

Khan, whose Jaguars have slumped to a 5-9 record this season, says general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to him on an interim basis.

In a statement, he added: "Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

"I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone's best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately.

"My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."