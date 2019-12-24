Seattle Seahawks' Duane Brown to undergo knee surgery

Duane Brown sat out Sunday's 27-13 home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown will undergo knee surgery on Monday in the hope of returning for the NFL playoffs, head coach Pete Carroll said.

Brown, who sat out Sunday's 27-13 home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to recover in two to three weeks, giving him the chance to return for the playoffs.

Jamarco Jones started in Brown's place on Sunday while George Fant was used in his usual role as a sixth offensive lineman.

Brown, 34, is a four-time Pro Bowler and currently in his 12th year in the league. He started 12 games this season, missing two games earlier this season due to a biceps injury suffered in Week 3.