Baltimore Ravens agree new three-year deal with CB Marcus Peters

Marcus Peters was traded to the Ravens from the Rams during the season

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed a contract extension with cornerback Marcus Peters.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $42m over three years, with $32m guaranteed.

Peters, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Before the 2018 season, the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, who in turn shipped him to the Ravens on October 15 in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 NFL draft pick.

The Ravens acquired him to bolster a passing defense that at the time was 25th in the NFL.

Now, the 13-2 Ravens have earned the home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

On the season, Peters has 52 tackles with five interceptions -- three of them for touchdowns.

In 76 career games, Peters has made 246 tackles to go with 27 interceptions and six touchdowns.