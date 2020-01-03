Who will win Super Bowl LIV? Make your pick from the 12 playoff teams
Last Updated: 03/01/20 10:54am
With Super Bowl LIV just a month away, we want to know who you think will win it all.
In a thrilling Week 17, the 49ers secured the top seed in the NFC, the Patriots threw away their first-round bye with a shock loss to the Dolphins and the final playoff bracket was set.
Now, as we look forward to our first postseason action this Saturday - and four fantastic games over the weekend - we want you to have your say on which team will come away from Miami on February 2 as the Super Bowl winners in the NFL's 100th season.
Vote below for the team you believe will lift the Lombardi Trophy this season!