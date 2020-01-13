NFL playoffs: Conference Championship games on Sky Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game for the second straight season

The Super Bowl LIV participants will be decided this weekend!

In the Divisional Round, three of the four home games came out on top, which the lone exception being Tennessee's stunning road win in Baltimore.

This week, the Conference Championship games will give us the two teams heading to the Super Bowl in Miami in the NFL's 100th season...

Conference Championship games

Your Conference Championship games!

Both games will take place on Sunday and you can join us from 7pm on Sky Sports Action for all the build-up.

First up, at 8.05pm, No 2 AFC Seed Kansas City Chiefs (13-4) will host their second straight AFC Championship game as they welcome the surprise No 6 Tennessee Titans (11-7).

6:50 Tennessee's dominant win against the Baltimore, the team with the NFL's best record, was the shock of Divisional Round weekend Tennessee's dominant win against the Baltimore, the team with the NFL's best record, was the shock of Divisional Round weekend

In knocking out the No 3 Patriots and No 1 Ravens in back-to-back road wins, Mike Vrabel's Titans have looked like a well-rounded team capable of winning a championship, and they head back to Arrowhead Stadium, where they out-lasted the Chiefs 35-32 in Week 10 on Patrick Mahomes' comeback from a dislocated kneecap.

Kansas City will be hugely confident coming off an outrageous comeback against the Texans, having scored 41 straight points to fight back from a 24-point deficit. Will they reach their first Super Bowl since winning it in 1969?

1:54 Watch all of Kansas City's touchdowns as they came from 24 points down to defeat the Texans Watch all of Kansas City's touchdowns as they came from 24 points down to defeat the Texans

At 11.40pm, it's another rematch - this time between the No 1 NFC Seed San Francisco 49ers (14-3) and the No 2 Green Bay Packers (14-3).

When these two teams met in Week 12, the Niners were dominant on both sides of the ball, obliterating the Packers on the way to a 37-8 victory. However, since then, the Packers have not lost and have only allowed an average of 15.7 points per game.

4:24 When San Francisco hosted Green Bay earlier this season, the Niners were unstoppable When San Francisco hosted Green Bay earlier this season, the Niners were unstoppable

Aaron Rodgers is the only quarterback remaining to have reached a Super Bowl before - his Packers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2011. Will his experience pay off or will Kyle Shanahan's side shut him down again?

Get ready for our final double-header of the NFL season!

