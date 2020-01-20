Tevin Coleman: 49ers running back dislocated shoulder vs Green Bay but could make Super Bowl

49ers running back Tevin Coleman was injured against the Packers

Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Tevin Coleman will be able to play for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl despite the running back dislocating his shoulder against the Green Bay Packers.

Coleman exited before half-time in the NFC Championship game, leaving Raheem Mostert to enjoy a record-breaking day when he was forced to fully carry the load at running back.

In Coleman's absence, Mostert became the first player in NFL playoff history to run for more than 200 yards and score four touchdowns, with his franchise-record 220 rushing yards second to only Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson in playoff games.

The 49ers would go on to win 37-20 to set up a Super Bowl LIV date against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2.

Shanahan confirmed at his Monday news conference that Coleman had been for scans on his shoulder, while safety Jaquiski Tartt aggravated a rib injury and linebacker Dre Greenlaw has a minor ankle sprain.

All three players have just under two weeks to get themselves healthy for the season finale.

Of Coleman, Shanahan said: "We've got to wait until we get the stuff (scans) back, and I don't want to speculate too much, but it's usually a week to rest it and then he gets back in.

"I expect him to have a chance to play but don't hold me to that - we'll find out more after we get the imaging back."

