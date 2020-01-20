San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sky Sports

The 49ers and the Chiefs will battle it out in Miami for the chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy

Follow all the action from Super Bowl LIV with Sky Sports!

The Super Bowl - one of the biggest global events of the sporting calendar - regularly attracts a worldwide audience of over 100m people, and this year's battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to provide more must-watch viewing.

You can ensure you do not miss out on the excitement and the drama by following the build-up to the big game, and the Super Bowl itself, live on Sky Sports. Here's all you need to know about how and when to watch...

What: Super Bowl LIV

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

When: Sunday, February 2 - 10pm, Sky Sports Action; 10pm, Sky Sports Main Event

The Hard Rock Stadium will play host to Super Bowl LIV on February 2

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl pits the winners of the two conferences in the NFL - the AFC and the NFC - against each other, in a winner-takes-all showdown.

From the AFC, the Chiefs enter on the back of a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in their AFC Championship game, during which star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as well as running one in himself.

Kansas City finished the regular season 12-4 as they won the AFC West title before going on to beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and then the Titans to book their place in Miami.

5:59 The Chiefs' win over the Titans saw Patrick Mahomes run for an incredible 27-yard touchdown. Watch the full highlights here... The Chiefs' win over the Titans saw Patrick Mahomes run for an incredible 27-yard touchdown. Watch the full highlights here...

This year's representative from the NFC is the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in Sunday night's Championship game following running back Raheem Mostert's 220 rushing yards for four touchdowns.

San Francisco were 13-3 and named NFC West winners at the end of the regular season before beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in Divisional Weekend.

6:07 Re-live the best of Raheem Mostert's remarkable performance in the highlights of the 49ers' victory over the Packers Re-live the best of Raheem Mostert's remarkable performance in the highlights of the 49ers' victory over the Packers

The teams have met 13 times in the past, with the 49ers winning on seven occasions and the Chiefs on six. For San Francisco, it is an opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl, with their last coming in the 1994 season. As for the Chiefs, they will be making their first appearance at the NFL's showpiece event in 50 years.

When and where can I watch Super Bowl LIII?

6:24 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says the job's not done yet after lifting the Lamar Hunt Trophy Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says the job's not done yet after lifting the Lamar Hunt Trophy

The game is available on both Sky Sports Main Event (401) and Sky Sports Action (407). You can also watch on the move via Sky Go - online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones - or via NOW TV, with the Sky Sports Day Pass.

NFL defensive coach of 18 years - and Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII winner with the Patriots - Rob Ryan joins our live coverage of the big game in Miami.

This year also marks the return to the studio of Washington Redskins Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman, who will provide excellent insight from a current player.

Neil Reynolds heads the coverage, with resident coach Jeff Reinebold also in the studio, and Super Bowl XX champ with the Chicago Bears, Shaun Gayle, pitchside in Hard Rock Stadium.

Kick-off is at 11.30pm, but we are on air from 10pm for all the build-up, with plenty of pre-game chat, interviews and features ahead of what promises to be a fascinating spectacle.

Don't disappear at half-time either as we will have the all-important half-time show extravaganza, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira this year's headline duo.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are headlining this year's half-time show

What can I follow before the game?

Throughout the week building up to the Super Bowl, Sky Sports will be on the ground in Miami, with daily 9pm broadcasts of Neil and Jeff's Inside the Huddle show coming from the heart of the media scrum that is Radio Row.

The shows - all on Sky Sports Action - will feature appearances from the Around the NFL podcast heroes, Kurt Warner, Cliff Avril, Brian Baldinger, Leigh Steinberg and more.

Inside the Huddle will also be available daily as a podcast and On Demand, which will host the best NFL content in the build-up to the big game.

Also keep across Sky Sports News, as reporter Richard Graves provides a feel for the madness of Super Bowl week and interviews some of the biggest names in the game.

1:13 NFL fan and former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain star Rob Burrow got emotional after being surprised with Super Bowl tickets. Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease before Christmas NFL fan and former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain star Rob Burrow got emotional after being surprised with Super Bowl tickets. Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease before Christmas

Our digital and social platforms will keep you updated too, so bookmark www.skysports.com/NFL and stay across the dedicated NFL section on our iOS and android apps. As well as a daily build-up diary by Lead NFL Writer James Simpson, we bring you a live blog of Super Bowl LIV itself - featuring the best in-play video clips and highlights - plus pundit analysis, player reaction, interviews, podcasts and the very best feature content.

There's also our Twitter feed, @SkySportsNFL, where you won't miss a thing.

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

@SkySportsNFL are in Miami all week - follow us for live video and a flavour of the madness.

For 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV build-up from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us on Sky Sports Action, Main Event and Mix from 10pm on Sunday, February 2.