2020 Pro Bowl: Lamar Jackson, Dalvin Cook among ones to watch in NFL's All-Star game

Lamar Jackson had been strongly-tipped to reach his first Super Bowl this season

While the Pro Bowl divides opinion, it does await as another opportunity to see some of the NFL's most exciting stars in action one final time this season.

We've picked out six players to keep an eye on in the NFL's All-Star contest, which will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm on Sunday.

Live NFL Live on

AFC

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

0:45 Jackson produced a stunning Madden-like rushing touchdown during the Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals during the season Jackson produced a stunning Madden-like rushing touchdown during the Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals during the season

Lamar Jackson took the NFL by storm in 2019, defying doubts over his passing ability with a league-high 36 touchdowns and a No 1 ranked quarterback rating of 113.3. The Ravens superstar was also an incredible sixth in the league with 1,206 yards rushing for seven touchdowns as he led his team to a 12-game winning streak and a 14-2 record to win the AFC North and secure the No 1 seed.

His season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but that shouldn't stop the electrifying 2018 draft pick from being crowned MVP. It ought to be fun watching him run the NFC defense ragged in Orlando.

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

0:54 Henry ran a huge 75 yards to grab a touchdown for the Titans against the Cleveland Browns in Week One Henry ran a huge 75 yards to grab a touchdown for the Titans against the Cleveland Browns in Week One

Titans running back Derrick Henry was one of the stories of the season as he exploded over the second half of the year to lead the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards for 16 touchdowns. Having finished the regular season with a mammoth 211 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the Houston Texans, he went on to register at least 180 yards rushing in playoff wins over the New England Patriots and the Ravens.

The Chiefs defense found a way to contain Henry in Sunday's AFC Championship game, but the 26-year-old could be unstoppable in a game when players are understandably reluctant to put in big tackles.

Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans

0:52 Watson remarkably avoided being sacked before setting up a 28-yard game-winning field goal in the Texans' overtime playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills Watson remarkably avoided being sacked before setting up a 28-yard game-winning field goal in the Texans' overtime playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills

Fans will be in for a treat when it comes to mobile quarterback at the Pro Bowl. Deshaun Watson was outstanding yet again for the Texans in 2019, inspiring his team to a Divisional Round showdown where they were eventually beaten by an exceptional Chiefs team.

He underlined just how influential he is in Houston during the Wild Card comeback win over the Bills, miraculously escaping a sack in overtime to help set up a game-winning field goal. Watson finished the regular season 333 of 495 passing for 3,852 and 26 touchdowns, as well as racking up 413 yards on the ground for seven touchdowns.

NFC

Dalvin Cook - Minnesota Vikings

2:47 Watch the best plays from Cook's huge performance against the Washington Redskins as the Minnesota Vikings' back recorded 171 total yards Watch the best plays from Cook's huge performance against the Washington Redskins as the Minnesota Vikings' back recorded 171 total yards

At one point in the season Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was leading the way in rushing yards in NFL. The 24-year-old missed a couple of games due to injury but still managed to see out 2019 with a 10th-most 1,135 yards on the ground, along with 13 touchdowns.

This had included at least 100 yards rushing in five of his first seven games. He also served as a valuable threat in the passing game for Kirk Cousins to make use of, making 53 catches for 519 yards.

Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons

0:42 Jones pulled off a superb catch against the Colts in Week Three Jones pulled off a superb catch against the Colts in Week Three

A mixed season for the Atlanta Falcons meant Julio Jones' production went under the radar a little. He finished the year as the NFL's second leading receiver with 99 catches for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns, including 13 catches for 134 yards and two scores in the 29-22 win over the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers. Jones played a key role in helping the Falcons win six of their last eight games, having lost seven of their first eight.

The 30-year-old's power and speed as a wide receiver makes him a main attraction in a game designed to showcase the NFL's elite skill players.

Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

0:35 A highlight from Thomas' season was an impressive one-handed catch against the Indianapolis Colts A highlight from Thomas' season was an impressive one-handed catch against the Indianapolis Colts

Jones' receiving figures were bettered only by the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas, who led the league by some distance with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns as his side reached the playoffs. He had 10 games of at least 100 yards receiving, dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October with 11 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Such was his impact in 2019 that Thomas broke the Saints' record for most receiving yards in a single season.

The 2016 draft pick is the fastest player to 400 career receptions in NFL history and has recorded more catches than any other player through his first 16 games of a season.

Surprise MVP?

0:37 Deonte Harris flew through the Seahawks en route to grabbing a punt return TD for the Saints. Deonte Harris flew through the Seahawks en route to grabbing a punt return TD for the Saints.

Deonte Harris is another outsider to keep a close eye on in Orlando, with the Saints wide receiver having been selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist. The 22-year-old had 644 yards on kickoff returns in his rookie year, as well as leading the NFL with 338 yards and one touchdown off 36 punt returns. Don't be surprised to see him line up as a receiver on occasion.

See the best players from the AFC and NFC battle it out in the Pro Bowl, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm on Sunday.

For 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV build-up from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us on Sky Sports Action, Main Event and Mix from 10pm on Sunday, February 2.