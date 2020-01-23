Minnesota Vikings hire Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator

Gary Kubiak replaces Kevin Stefanski

The Minnesota Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator, according to a report on Thursday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kubiak, 58, replaces Kevin Stefanski, who took the head coaching position with the Cleveland Browns as successor to Freddie Kitchens.

Kubiak spent last season as Minnesota's assistant head coach and offensive adviser.

He is a former head coach of the Houston Texans (2006-13) and Denver Broncos (2015-16), and a former offensive coordinator of the Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. He guided the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title thanks to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Kubiak's son, Klint, who was hired last season as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach, was thought to be a candidate for the offensive coordinator job, according to a report by NBC Sports, but will apparently work under his dad next season.

