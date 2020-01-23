Chris Jones: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hopes boosted by defensive end

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones returned for the AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he expects to play without restriction in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones has nursed an ailing calf throughout the playoffs, with the injury preventing him from playing in Kansas City's 51-31 victory over Houston in the AFC divisional round on January 12.

The 25-year-old recorded two tackles as he played a limited role in the Chiefs' 35-24 victory over Tennessee on Sunday in the AFC title game.

5:59 Highlights of the Tennessee Titans' clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship match in the NFL. Highlights of the Tennessee Titans' clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship match in the NFL.

When asked by NFL Network's James Palmer on Thursday if he can play every snap in the February 2 Super Bowl if needed, Jones was quick with a response: "1,000 per cent."

Jones registered a team-leading nine sacks to go along with 36 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games during the regular season.

"I think he feels pretty good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Jones on Wednesday. "He didn't have a setback so that was good."