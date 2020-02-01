Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs all fit for Sunday's showdown

San Francisco running back Tevin Coleman (R) took part in training on Friday

Injuries will not be a main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV, live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day designations heading into the battle in Miami for the NFL championship.

For San Francisco, running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were full participants in practice on Friday.

They were limited participants earlier in the week. Coleman's availability had been in question after he dislocated his shoulder in the 49ers' win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game on January 19.

As for Kansas City, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight ends Travis Kelce (knee) and Deon Yelder (Achilles), and center Austin Reiter (wrist) were full participants for the third straight day.

Stat Attack

If the 49ers win, it will be their sixth title, tying with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history, as well as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's third following his two while backup to Tom Brady with the Patriots.

If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will be the first player ever to win MVP and the Super Bowl before the age of 25. It would also be a long-awaited individual milestone for Andy Reid, who holds the record for most regular season wins as a head coach without winning the Super Bowl (207).

