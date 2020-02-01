Super Bowl LIV: How to stop San Francisco 49ers offense - NFL defenders have their say

Raheem Mostert led a dominant backfield with 772 rushing yards and eight touchdowns

Super Bowl LIV will see the Kansas City Chiefs come up against a San Francisco 49ers offense that ranked No 2 in scoring in 2019 - so we asked NFL defenders for their keys to stopping Kyle Shanahan's men.

Raheem Mostert led a dominant backfield with 772 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Matt Breida's 623 yards for one touchdown and Tevin Coleman's 544 yards for six scores.

So far in the post-season, the 49ers have registered an unmatched 471 yards rushing, with 220 coming courtesy of Mostert as he ran in for four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

Live NFL Live on

In comparison, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has attempted just 27 passes in the playoffs, throwing six for 77 yards against the Packers. That said, it's likely been the success of the run game more than a reflection of Shanahan's faith in his quarterback at the root of his quiet outings.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin cited the 49ers' threat on the ground as a priority for Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense come Sunday.

3:05 Check out the best of the San Francisco 49ers' dominant run game Check out the best of the San Francisco 49ers' dominant run game

Griffin said: "You've got to find a way to stop the run. Stop the run, then know that it's going to be a defensive game. Understand that you've got to get the ball and your defense is going to have to win the game for you.

"That's the main thing - with San Fran, if they get that run game started, it's tough to stop. So that's the main part. You want them to put the game in Garoppolo's hands - make him pass, make him make some bad decisions, so once you do that, that's half the battle. Then your defense has to win the rest."

Garoppolo is vying for his third Super Bowl ring, but first as starting quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers Joe Haden added: "Man with them, you've got to load the box up. Not to put any shade on Jimmy's name but I'd rather that.

"The running game is so powerful that you've got to try and make him beat you. The tight end (George) Kittle is special but the outside guys are good - but not Tyreek Hill and not Sammy Watkins, you know I'm saying? The thing with the Niners, you just bunch things up, put eight guys in the box, make sure you make the outside guys win."

Shanahan's heavy use of pre-snap motion has made life significantly more difficult for opposition secondary units, drawing defensive backs into unveiling details of their coverage. The disguise to his play-design has meanwhile given the 49ers an edge when it comes to threatening both play-action and a running play.

1:04 The 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since their era of dominance in the 80s and 90s. Can they return to glory on Sunday? The 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since their era of dominance in the 80s and 90s. Can they return to glory on Sunday?

For all that has been said about Garoppolo's usage, it's worth noting he finished 2019 with a fifth-ranked completion percentage of 69.1 and an eighth-ranked passer rating of 102.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes advised: "Stay in your run gap. You've got to be disciplined. Those guys, they've got a lot going on - they try to mess with your eyes as a defense. You've got to not look at it, just play your defense and play your gap.

5:37 Take a look at how the 49ers made it to Miami Take a look at how the 49ers made it to Miami

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark continued: "You've got to be great with your eyes when you play against that system. Stay light on your feet - they get guys running, you've got to just make sure you stand square and knock back the offensive linemen.

"You see a lot of the time, they get to the edge and those running backs, they create great action for them. They can press the line of scrimmage and cut back inside so you've got to have great eyes against that system because it's all motions, fly sweeps and all kinds of stuff.

2:14 As we head into Super Bowl LIV, take a look back at what has been a brilliant season of NFL on Sky Sports As we head into Super Bowl LIV, take a look back at what has been a brilliant season of NFL on Sky Sports

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter added: "You just got to stay stout on defense, stay in your gaps because what it is, it's all about if somebody gets out that gap that's when somebody makes a big play. It's all about just staying in the gap and keeping the integrity of the defense."

For 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV build-up from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us on Sky Sports Action, Main Event and Mix from 10pm on Sunday, February 2.