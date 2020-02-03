Donald Trump: US President in Super Bowl LIV tweet mishap

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to the "Great State of Kansas", when in fact the Chiefs are based in Missouri

President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet to Kansas City Chiefs, following their Super Bowl LIV win at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

After Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for a fantastic comeback in their first Super Bowl win in 50 years on Sunday.

He added: "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

Trump tweeted shortly after Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in half a century

Although the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based at the Arrowhead Stadium, which is on the Missouri side.

The president's tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: "We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

The US leader left out Kansas altogether to avoid risk of potentially annoying those on the other side of the state line.

Chiefs rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat 49ers, as 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes became the youngest ever player to win a Super Bowl and MVP award for Andy Reid's roster.