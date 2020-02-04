Derrick Nnadi pays adoption fees of 100-plus dogs after Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win

8:40 Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers' clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers' clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

Derrick Nnadi has celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory by paying the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters.

Nnadi, born in Virginia of Nigerian parents, tweeted that the adoptions were the "perfect way to cap off this great season" after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's title-decider in Miami on Sunday.

"We're so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all our adoptable dogs at our locations," KC Pet Project tweeted.

"What an incredibly generous gesture."

Sponsorship fees typically run more than $100, and Nnadi previously paid for one dog's adoption for each victory this season leading up to the Super Bowl.

'Chiefs cannot afford to rest on their laurels'

Analysis from American football expert and columnist Neil Reynolds...

When the final piece of confetti falls to the ground and the parades and celebrations have ended, the Chiefs can take pride in being the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after trailing by at least 10 in every one of their playoff games. They trailed Houston 24-0, Tennessee 10-0 and 17-7 and San Francisco 20-10.

While their opponents may have rested on their laurels, the Chiefs cannot afford to do that in this offseason and have some vital business to take care of. Patrick Mahomes is likely to be signed to a long-term contract that will see him become the league's first $40million-per-year quarterback and then it's going to be about who else can be kept around and fitted under the salary cap.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was a menace throughout this game and remains one of the premier interior players in the league. He is about to become a free agent and keeping him in house should be the number two priority… after the inking of Mahomes to a historic, record-breaking and well-deserved new deal.