Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was overshadowed by a wild brawl between the two teams, when Myles Garrett removed the helmet of Steelers' Mason Rudolph and then swung it at him.

Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, has been reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after serving a ban for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for hitting Rudolph in the head with a helmet during the November 14 game and he missed the final six games of the 2019 season.

