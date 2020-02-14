Josh Norman: Washington Redskins set to release cornerback

Josh Norman was a studio guest for Sky Sports' live coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami

The Washington Redskins are releasing cornerback Josh Norman after four seasons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Norman signed a five-year, $75m deal with the Redskins in April 2016 after being released by the Carolina Panthers, becoming the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time.

He has since registered 235 tackles, seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles, 43 pass defenses and one sack in 62 games for the team.

#Redskins are releasing CB Josh Norman, source says. Intriguing situation to watch, as he now has time to find his new team ahead of free agency. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2020

Norman was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round back in 2012, producing 73 tackles, one interception and seven pass defenses in his rookie year.

His most productive season under Ron Rivera, the new Redskins coach, arrived in 2015 as he finished with 56 tackles, three forced fumbles and two recoveries, four interceptions and 18 pass defenses to earn himself a Pro Bowl selection. That year saw him and the Panthers reach the Super Bowl, where they were beaten by the Denver Broncos.

The Panthers rescinded their franchise tag on Norman at the end of the season, paving the way for him to sign for Redskins. His first year in Washington would mark his best as he contributed 67 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and a career-high 19 pass defenses.

His departure saves the Redskins a significant chunk of money towards their salary cap, while leaving Norman as a free agent this offseason.

