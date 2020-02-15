Myles Garrett threatened with legal action as Mason Rudolph says claim he used racial slur is 1000 per cent false

Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph with his own helmet as the Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says it is a "1000 per cent false" that he used a racial slur towards Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in a shocking incident which sparked a mass brawl last season.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for ripping Rudolph's helmet off, and then hitting him in the head with it, in the closing seconds of the AFC North rivals' clash in Week 11 but he was reinstated by the NFL last Wednesday.

He claimed at the time that Rudolph had used the slur towards him - the NFL's investigation found "no such evidence" to back Garrett up - and then repeated the accusation during an interview with ESPN which was aired on Thursday night.

The incident led to 33 players being fined a total of more than $730,000 (£560,000) with Garrett's suspension costing him the last six games of the season.

Responding directly to a tweet advertising the full interview with Garrett, Rudolph wrote on Twitter: "1000% false.

"Bold faced lie.

"I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial slur.

"This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character."

Rudolph's agent Tim Younger later issued a statement in response to Garrett's interview which read: "We waited to hear the entire interview. Garrett, after originally apologising to Mason Rudolph, has made the ill advised choice of publishing the belated and false accusation that Mr Rudolph uttered a racial slur on the night in question.

"Although Mr Rudolph had hoped to move forward, it is Mr Garrett who has decided to utter this defamatory statement - in California. He is now exposed to legal liability."