Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn plays down Matthew Stafford trade rumours

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn responded to percolating rumours that quarterback Matthew Stafford was being shopped in trade talks.

According to Quinn, Stafford isn't going anywhere. In a response to reports that Stafford's name has been in the trade mill for a few weeks, Quinn told the Detroit Free Press that report was "100 per cent false!!!"

WDIV-TV's Bernie Smilovitz in Detroit had the original report of Stafford, 32, being shopped.

After starting only eight games last season due to a back injury, Stafford is viewed as the stabilising force for the 3-12-1 Lions.

Detroit pick third in the NFL draft but it's unlikely head coach Matt Patricia, who was spared his job but publicly put on notice by ownership, would push for a developmental-type player at that spot.

The No 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford has played in 149 games for the Lions with 41,025 yards and 256 touchdowns.

