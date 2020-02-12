Jacksonville Jaguars hire Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has been named the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach

Ben McAdoo has been named the Jacksonville Jaguars' new quarterbacks coach, replacing Scott Milanovich, who has left to become the head coach of CFL's Edmonton Eskimos.

McAdoo, who has been out of the NFL for the past two seasons, becomes the second former NFL head coach on Doug Marrone's staff after the Jaguars hired ex-Washington coach Jay Gruden to be their offensive coordinator in January.

The 42-year-old endured a trying end to his time in charge of the New York Giants, being fired midway through his second season with the team posting a 2-10 record prior to his dismissal. That followed an 11-5 play-off campaign in 2016.

Doug Marrone's Jaguars have finished bottom of the AFC South in each of the last two seasons

"Coach McAdoo brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the quarterback room, and we're excited to add him to our offensive coaching staff," Jacksonville head coach Marrone said.

"He has mentored several great quarterbacks throughout his career, and his understanding of the position will be a valuable addition to our team and for the development of that group."

The Jaguars finished the 2019 season bottom of the AFC South with a 6-10 record.