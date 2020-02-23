Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby signs new contract

Mason Crosby returned to form in 2019 for Green Bay and has signed an extended deal to stay with the franchise

Mason Crosby is staying with the Green Bay Packers after a new three-year deal to keep him at Lambeau Field was confirmed.

Terms other than the length of the deal have not been announced, but multiple outlets reported the contract is worth $12.9m, including $6m in the first year and $3.5m in the second.

Crosby leads the Packers comfortably in all-time scoring (1,575 points), field-goal attempts (406) and field-goal makes (329).

The 35-year-old, who was set to become a free agent next month, has spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Packers having been drafted out of the University of Colorado in the sixth round in 2007.

Last year, he put two years of inconsistency behind him to enjoy a bounce-back season, making 22 of his 24 field goal attempts last season (91.7 per cent) and missing just one extra point in 41 tries.

I’m so excited and feel so blessed to be staying with the @packers. Pumped for what lies ahead. #2/22/2020. pic.twitter.com/8S80amWMWl — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) February 23, 2020

He missed 11 of 56 field goal attempt over the previous two years and doubts were raised about his Packers future but the team stood by Crosby particularly in 2018.

In a Week 5 divisional match-up at the Detroit Lions he missed four field-goal attempts and an extra point in an eight-point loss. However since that game, Crosby is 41 of 45 on field-goal tries and has missed just one PAT.