Jacksonville Jaguars to decline DT Marcell Dareus' 2020 option

Marcell Dareus was a first-round draft pick in 2011

The Jacksonville Jaguars will decline defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' $19.5m option for the 2020 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Rapoport added that the Jaguars will also decline linebacker Jake Ryan's $5.5m option for 2020.

Dareus, who turns 30 next month, played only six games in 2019 before landing on injured reserve on October 25. He underwent core muscle surgery and finished the year with 13 tackles and a half-sack.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2014) has 365 tackles and 37.5 sacks in 121 games (107 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2011-17) and Jaguars (2017-19).

Buffalo drafted Dareus in the first round (third overall) in 2011 and traded him to Jacksonville on October 28, 2017, for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

Ryan, who turns 28 on Thursday, joined the Jaguars on a two-year $7.5m deal last March but played in just two games in 2019, primarily on special teams, while battling a variety of injuries. He missed the entire 2018 campaign due to a torn ACL.

Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round in 2015, Ryan has 213 career tackles in 45 games (27 starts).

