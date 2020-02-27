New York Giants clear valuable cap space by cutting linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin

The New York Giants released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin on Wednesday, clearing significant salary cap space with the departure of their two most expensive defensive players.

Rebuilding anew under rookie head coach Joe Judge, the Giants gained more than $13m in cap savings by jettisoning Ogletree ($8.25m) and Martin ($4.8m).

Ogletree, who was a first-round draft pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, was acquired two years ago in a trade for two third-day selections in 2018.

He was twice elected a team captain and accumulated a team-high 173 tackles as the starter at inside linebacker over his two seasons with the Giants.

In 2018, Ogletree tied the franchise record for linebackers with five interceptions but has missed three games each year due to injury.

Martin signed as a free agent the day after the Ogletree trade, after playing his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He started seven games at strong side linebacker in 2018, but only played in five in 2019 because of a knee injury.

Newly-appointed Giants head coach Joe Judge has meanwhile hired Amos Jones as assistant coach/special projects and situations.

Jones, 60, has spent the past 13 seasons in the NFL, most recently as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant special teams coach in 2019. Judge and Jones have previously worked together at the former's alma mater, Mississippi State, from 2004-06.

