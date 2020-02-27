Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera looking at Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa excelled in his three seasons with Alabama

Head coach Ron Rivera has admitted "everything is possible" as the Washington Redskins decide what to do with the second overall pick in the draft.

Despite selecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th pick last season the Redskins have scheduled meetings with both LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, ranked as the top two prospects as the QB position this year.

A change in backroom staff and head coach can often lead to a shift in direction for an organisation. Kliff Kingsbury's decision to draft Kyler Murray with the No 1 pick just a year after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen highlights the precarious position for Haskins.

"Everything is possible, everything is an option," said Rivera as he spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Haskins struggled through much of his first season in the NFL finishing the year with a 2-5 record as a starter, registering seven touchdowns and seven interceptions across the nine games he featured in.

Rivera though made sure to praise his young quarterback.

He said "I think we have a very good, young player, the more we break down, the more we learn about him, I think it puts us in a pretty good spot.

Dwayne Haskins was selected 15th by Washington

"I am excited about him. One thing that I have seen is his commitment. He's been around a lot. When I make my rounds during the day, and I'll walk by the weight room, there he is. I walk by the locker room, there he is. That to me is a sign of a young man that is learning."

Many analysts have projected defensive lineman Chase Young to join his former college team-mate in Washington and with many teams looking at trading up in the draft, Rivera may have been looking to increase interest ahead of receiving any offers.