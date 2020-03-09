Josh Norman to join Buffalo Bills after Washington Redskins release

Josh Norman was used sparingly by Washington towards the end of the season

Cornerback Josh Norman agreed to a one-year deal worth $6m to join the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with Sean McDermott.

Bills head coach McDermott was defensive co-ordinator of the Carolina Panthers during arguably Norman's best seasons in the NFL.

Norman has spent the last four seasons with the Redskins but was released on February 14.

Norman only played in two of the final six games in 2019 before he was benched.

He turned 32 in December and has 14 career interceptions in eight NFL seasons.