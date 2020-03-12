Coronavirus: NFL cancels annual league meeting amid pandemic

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has decided to cancel meetings scheduled for the end of March because of coronavirus concerns

The NFL has cancelled its annual managers meeting. in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spring meeting, which was to be held in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 29-April 1, was called off just hours after NFL teams suspended business-related travel.

The league made the news official following a string of cancellations across the sports world including the postponement of the NBA season and the decision to halt all NHL games.

Representatives of all 32 teams including owners, coaches, general managers and other executives, meet to discuss changes to the new season, including possible rule changes.

The next meeting is set for May while the official start of the league year is still scheduled for next week, which marks the beginning of free agency.

The league issued the following statement:

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell notified the clubs today that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the NFL's annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled.

"There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations. ​

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant."