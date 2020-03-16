Safety Devin McCourty agrees to re-sign with New England Patriots

Devin McCourty is a key member of the Patriots defence

Safety Devin McCourty has agreed to re-sign with the New England Patriots, he announced on Sunday in a YouTube video with twin brother and team-mate Jason McCourty.

Details of the deal were not discussed, but NFL Network reports it is a two-year, $23m deal with $17m guaranteed.

Devin McCourty was set to become a free agent on Wednesday, but he will instead return to the team with whom he's played 10 seasons since the Patriots made him a first-round pick in 2010.

He will also continue playing with his brother, as the Patriots picked up Jason McCourty's option earlier this month.

Devin McCourty, 32, had a terrific 2019 campaign, snaring five interceptions and adding seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 58 tackles while playing in all 16 games for the fourth straight season.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 26 interceptions, 86 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and 772 tackles in his career.

He just completed a five-year, $47.5m extension signed in March 2015.

Matthew Slater is heading back to New England

Eight-time Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater has also agreed to return on a two-year deal. That contract is worth $5.3m over two seasons, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Patriots most high-profile free agent is quarterback Tom Brady. He will be free to begin negotiating with other teams when the NFL's 'legal tampering' period begins at 4pm GMT on Monday.

Tom Brady is free to0 speak to other teams from 4pm GMT on Monday

The San Francisco 49ers "are out" on pursuing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported Sunday.

According to Simms, the 49ers were the top choice for Brady -- who grew up in San Mateo, Calif., rooting for the team -- but they have chosen to remain committed to Jimmy Garoppolo, coincidentally Brady's former backup in New England.

With the Tennessee Titans also out after signing Ryan Tannehill to a reported four-year, $118m contract on Sunday, Brady's list of potential suitors appears a bit smaller.

Simms characterized it as a two-team race between the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.