Jacksonville Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell made three straight Pro Bowls with the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

The trade gives the rebuilding Jaguars 11 draft picks in 2020. They have nine in 2021, including two first-round selections.

Campbell, 33, recorded 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles in 16 starts for the Jaguars in 2019 and finished his 12th NFL season ranked ninth among active players with 88 career sacks.

Campbell was entering the final year of a four-year, $60m deal signed in March 2017.

He was due to make $15m in the final year of his contract and would have counted $17.5m against Jacksonville's salary cap. The Jaguars will take on $2.5m in dead money by trading Campbell.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a new two-year, $27m deal that will include $20m guaranteed.

Campbell started all 48 games in three seasons with Jacksonville, making three straight Pro Bowls, and earned First Team All-Pro honours in 2017. He was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2019.

(1/6) Like anything in life, they say great things only last for so long. My time in Jacksonville has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community. pic.twitter.com/jzfcSxZzSX — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 15, 2020

He posted a goodbye to Jaguars fans on Twitter. "My time in Jacksonville has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community. ...

They say to always leave a place better than you found it and I hope that's what I've done in Duval. Thank you for believing and allowing me to live out my dream. It was a true honour to be your Mayor of Sacksonville."

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has tallied 696 tackles, 14 forced fumbles and three interceptions in 186 games with the Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals, who picked him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.