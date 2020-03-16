Houston Texans re-sign CB Bradley Roby for three years, $36m

Bradley Roby is heading back to Houston

The Houston Texans agreed to re-sign cornerback Bradley Roby to a three-year deal worth $36m, according to multiple reports Sunday, keeping him off the free-agent market.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the deal includes $17m in guarantees.

Roby, 27, was set to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, which is set for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Instead he will remain with Houston and be under contract through 2022.

Roby joined the Texans on a one-year, $10m contract last spring. He had two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 10 games (all starts) in 2019, missing time due to a hamstring injury.

A first-round pick of the Broncos in 2014, Roby played his first five seasons in Denver, collecting seven interceptions, 60 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles across 79 games (29 starts).