Houston Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona Cardinals; David Johnson heading in opposite direction

Hopkins led the Texans with 1,165 yards receiving for seven touchdowns last season

The Houston Texans made a stunning move on Monday by trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, according to multiple reports.

The Texans will also send a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and will receive two picks in return, a second-round selection this year and a fourth-rounder in 2021.

Hopkins is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He earned All-Pro honours for the third consecutive season and caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2019.

It was the third time he topped 100 catches and the fifth time he exceeded 1,000 yards in seven seasons since the Texans made him a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2013.

Through 110 games (all starts), the four-time Pro Bowl selection has 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.

1:27 Here's a reminder of Hopkins' on-field relationship with Deshaun Watson Here's a reminder of Hopkins' on-field relationship with Deshaun Watson

Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81m extension signed in August 2017. He is set to make $12.5m, $13.5m and $13.9m over the next three seasons, per Spotrac.

Johnson, 28, rushed for 345 yards and two touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and four TDs in 13 games (nine) starts in his fifth season with Arizona in 2019.

His role was reduced after the Cardinals acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins in midseason.

Johnson's best season was 2016, when he earned All-Pro honours by rushing for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also set career highs with 80 catches for 879 yards that season, leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,118) and total touchdowns (20).

A third-round pick in 2015, Johnson's career totals include 3,128 rushing yards and 33 scores and 2,219 receiving yards and 15 TDs in 62 games (47 starts).

He signed a three-year, $39m extension in September 2018 and is due a $10.2m base salary in 2020, per Spotrac.

