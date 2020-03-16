Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on quarterback

Dak Prescott threw for over 4,900 yards in 2019

The Dallas Cowboys have placed an exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, preventing him from entering free agency.

The tag buys the Cowboys time to negotiate a new long-term deal with Prescott, with his previous contract running down after the 2019 season.

Prescott could become one of the top-five paid quarterbacks in the NFL and the highest-paid player in franchise history at Dallas, with the tag reportedly meaning he would earn $33m next year.

Prescott could reportedly earn $33m next year after being franchise tagged by the Cowboys

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has been trying to tie Prescott down to a new deal since the start of the 2019 season, revealing in an interview in October "we need him to do is work with us a little bit".

Prescott posted the second best passer rating of his career last year, completing 388 of 596 attempts for a career-high 30 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old was picked by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft (135th overall) and was named rookie of the year in his season.

