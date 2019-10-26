Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys confident over extension for quarterback

Dak Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-3 start to the NFL season

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones remains confident that "flawless" quarterback Dak Prescott will agree a long-term extension with the team.

Jones was clear the team sees Prescott as its future, but was also open about the Cowboys' hopes to save some money on Prescott's deal in order to use it on other players.

"In my mind, he's flawless," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "So the only thing we need him to do is work with us a little bit. And I understand, because it's his money and easy for someone else to say.

"But the only reason we're having a negotiation is to talk him into all the reasons as to why it's good to have a supporting cast around him. Other than that, it would be really easy to write the check.

"It's not saving Jerry and I any money. What we're trying to do is keep this young football team together. We think it's a really good one, and we think it's only going to get better because it is young."

Among others in need of extensions in the final year of their respective rookie contracts are wideout Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Veterans Robert Quinn and Randall Cobb will also be free agents in March.

"Other than that, this negotiation would have been over with months ago," Jones continued.

"But I think he understands where we're coming from. We understand where he's coming from, and ultimately, we'll figure this out."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted the team are not close to a new deal for wide receiver Amari Cooper

Jones' father, owner Jerry Jones, said Friday during his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that no deal is close with Cooper at the moment, but both sides hope to reach a deal.

"How close we are to getting it done is really not identifiable because it takes two, and it takes the will of two looking at it from two different perspectives," Jones said.

"... Both parties are continuing to operate as though we're going to get something done at some point."

Prescott has completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,123 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions through seven games, as the Cowboys have started 4-3. His passer rating of 102.6 would be his highest since his rookie season.

Cooper, in his first full season in Dallas after arriving via trade from Oakland midseason in 2018, has 38 grabs for 621 yards and five touchdowns in seven games.